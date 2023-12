Hyman scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Hyman has six goals and an assist over six games in December. This was his third straight game with a goal, and his 18 tallies on the year put him fourth in the NHL, trailing only Toronto's Auston Matthews, Vancouver's Brock Boeser and Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov. Hyman is at 30 points, 100 shots on net, 24 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 27 appearances.