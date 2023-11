Hyman recorded a natural hat trick, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Hyman scored his three goals in a span of 8:44 during the first period, with one of his tallies coming on the power play. The winger had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two contests. He's posted three multi-point efforts this season and now has seven goals, six helpers, 36 shots on net, 17 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 outings.