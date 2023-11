Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Hyman was able to get the Oilers within a goal with his second-period tally, but the game got away from them. The winger has been solid with four points over his last five games. He's now at four goals, six helpers, 26 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances this season while filling a top-six role.