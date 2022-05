Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots, added five hits, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 4.

Hyman's scored five goals through four games in this second-round series. His tally Tuesday came midway through the first period. In 11 playoff outings, the 29-year-old is up to seven goals, two assists, 44 shots, 27 hits and a plus-2 rating. He continues to be an effective all-situations winger.