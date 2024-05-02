Hyman scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 Game 5 win over the Kings.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead 4-2 in the final minute of the second period, deflecting a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot past David Rittich for the eventual game-winning goal in the 4-3 series-clinching victory. Hyman's seven goals are tied with Valeri Nichushkin for the league lead so far in the playoffs. Hyman's picked up where he left off in the regular season, during which he tallied a career-high 54 goals and 77 points in 80 games.