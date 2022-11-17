Hyman scored a goal during Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to the visiting Kings.

After Ryan Murray kept Blake Lizotte's clearing attempt in the offensive zone, Hyman went to work. The 30-year-old left winger positioned himself near the crease and scored off a backhander, tying the game at 1-1 at 12:47 of the second period. The Oilers, who entered Wednesday fourth in the NHL with a 3.69 per game scoring average, were blanked the rest of the way. Hyman, who added three shots and three hits against the Kings, collected five goals during a four-game span (Oct. 24-29), but has only two tallies in his past eight appearances.