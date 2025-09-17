Hyman (wrist) won't be ready to join the Oilers for the beginning of training camp, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Hyman underwent surgery to address a wrist injury in late May and is progressing in his recovery, but he'll need some additional rehab time ahead of the regular season. He's no longer in a cast and has resumed skating, but he'll spend some time away from the team to begin training camp. It isn't yet clear whether he'll be ready for the Oilers' regular-season opener against the Flames on Oct. 8, but it seems likely that he'll at least be in the mix to return around that time.