Hyman provided an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Hyman got a touch on the puck before Evander Kane put it home at 2:57 of overtime to complete the Oilers' comeback. The 31-year-old Hyman is rolling with four goals and an assist over his last three contests. Overall, he has 15 points, 42 shots, 17 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 15 outings in his usual top-six role.