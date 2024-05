Hyman produced an assist, five shots on goal, five hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Hyman set up Leon Draisaitl's tally in the second period just after the Oilers killed off a penalty. It's often been goals over assists for Hyman this postseason -- he's scored 13 times and added four helpers through 16 contests. The star winger has added 68 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-9 rating while remaining firmly in a top-line role.