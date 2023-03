Hyman scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

The Coyotes' first lead of the game lasted all of 50 seconds before Hyman answered. The winger has three goals and two assists over his last five games, and two of those points have come on the power play. The 30-year-old is up to 32 tallies, 77 points, 253 shots on net, 72 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 71 contests overall.