Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday that Hyman (wrist) is targeting a return around Nov. 1, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

Hyman has been out since the Western Conference Final, as he broke his wrist May 27 and eventually required surgery. Hyman is likely going to play alongside Connor McDavid on the top line upon his return, as McDavid has only one goal and seven assists in seven games, which is considered a slow start for the NHL's top star.