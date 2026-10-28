Hyman was placed on injured reserve Wednesday because of a stiff neck, per Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Hyman suffered the injury in the second period of Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit. He's had a difficult start to the campaign, having already missed six games from Oct. 1-15 due to an undisclosed injury. While Hyman doesn't have an established timetable, his placement on IR means that he's not eligible to play in Edmonton's next three games. Filip Hallander might draw back into the lineup as a result of Hyman's absence.