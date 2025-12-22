Hyman scored a goal on four shots, dished a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

This game saw the Oilers' top players do just enough to fend off Vegas' current top line. Hyman has been a big contributor in a December surge, earning seven goals and three assists over his last seven outings. Overall, the winger has shown no signs of rust after needing his surgically repaired wrist to heal before he could make his season debut. He's at nine goals, seven helpers, 48 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-2 rating across 18 appearances in a top-line role.