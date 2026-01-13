Hyman scored a goal, distributed an assist and placed two shots on net in Monday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Hyman netted a goal midway through the opening period before sliding the lone assist on Evan Bouchard's empty-net score in the third. Overall, Hyman now has 14 goals, 11 assists, 80 shots on net and 32 hits through 27 games this season. Since Dec. 11, Hyman has elevated his game with 19 points over his last 16 contests. If he can continue to generate tallies near a point-per-game pace for the rest of the season, Hyman could still finish the campaign around 60 points, making him an excellent fantasy file to have down the stretch.