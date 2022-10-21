Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Hyman opened the scoring at 8:22 of the first period. He also set up a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the third. This was Hyman's second multi-point effort of the year -- he also had a pair of assists in the season opener last Wednesday. The 30-year-old winger has added nine shots, eight hits and a plus-2 rating in four contests while working in a top-six role.