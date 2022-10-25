Hyman collected a goal and an assist Monday, leading the Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Penguins.

Hyman, a three-time 20-goal scorer, is helping to provide the Oilers' second line with nearly as much firepower as the franchise's vaunted top unit, headed by Connor McDavid. Hyman has produced three multi-point efforts in six appearances. After connecting on the first marker Monday, the 30-year-old right winger was credited with an assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second-period, game-winning goal. He also added four shots versus the Penguins.