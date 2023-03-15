Hyman (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Senators, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Hyman didn't take the ice for warmups, though it's not clear what kind of injury has him sidelined. Klim Kostin will likely enter the lineup, while Derek Ryan could see a bump in usage to cover Hyman's absence.
