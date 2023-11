Hyman recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Hyman has six goals and three helpers over his last seven games, a span that includes a trio of multi-point efforts. The 31-year-old winger is back to a point-per-game pace with 10 goals, nine assists, 60 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 19 outings. He's been among the Oilers' best forwards so far and remains steady in a top-six role.