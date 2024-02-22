Hyman scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Hyman's tally forced overtime, and he had previously assisted on one of Warren Foegele's two goals. This was Hyman's first multi-point effort in over a month -- his last was Jan. 18 versus the Kraken. The winger is up to 34 goals, 53 points, 188 shots on net, 53 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-22 rating through 52 outings. While he's moved around the lineup lately, Hyman's role on the top power-play unit makes him a near-automatic activation in fantasy.