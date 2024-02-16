Hyman logged an assist, five shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

The Oilers tried something new with Corey Perry on the top line and Hyman on the second, and it didn't really work. Hyman has racked up six goals and two assists, including one of each on the power play, over his last 10 contests. He's spent the vast majority of the season on Connor McDavid's wing, and it seems that's the best fit for Hyman at even strength. The winger has 50 points (13 on the power play), 180 shots on net, 45 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-18 rating over 49 appearances.