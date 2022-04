Hyman scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hyman helped out on a Kailer Yamamoto equalizer in the second period. In overtime, Hyman's second goal in as many contests was the game-winner. The 29-year-old has three tallies and an assist in his last five outings, putting him at 54 points, 208 shots on net, 74 hits and a minus-9 rating through 75 appearances.