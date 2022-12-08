Hyman notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hyman set up the second of Connor McDavid's pair of goals in the third period. After a one-game absence with an undisclosed injury, this kind of blowout win allowed Hyman to be eased back into action with 16:11 of ice time. He has eight assists over his last five outings, and the 30-year-old winger is now at 27 points (nine tallies, 18 helpers), 96 shots, 31 hits and a plus-4 rating in 26 contests overall.