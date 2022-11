Hyman posted an assist, seven shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Hyman stretched his point streak to five games with his helper on the first of Connor McDavid's two goals in the game. During the streak, Hyman has five goals and three assists. The 30-year-old winger has been a great fit in the top six so far, racking up 12 points, 36 shots, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating in 10 contests.