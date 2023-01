Hyman netted two goals in Thursday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Hyman scored at 3:08 of the second period to put Edmonton up 3-1. His second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third, and it increased the Oilers' lead to 5-3. That gives him 23 goals and 52 points in 46 contests this season. Hyman is on a four-game point streak, and he has three goals and eight points over that span.