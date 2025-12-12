Hyman scored three goals on seven shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hyman scored once in each period to produce a hat trick. His first goal was on the power play, and his third was an empty-netter. The 33-year-old winger is up to five goals and two assists over his last six outings and should continue to offer steady offense in a top-line role. Overall, he's at nine points, 30 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-1 rating across 12 appearances this season after having his debut delayed by his recovery from wrist surgery.