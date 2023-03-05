Hyman notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Jets.

Hyman set up Leon Draisaitl's goal at 1:43 of the first period. Despite the high-scoring contest, that was the extent of Hyman's scoring contributions. The winger has been steady since the All-Star break, logging three goals and nine helpers over 14 games in that span. For the season, he's up to 29 tallies, 43 helpers, 234 shots on net, 59 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 63 appearances.