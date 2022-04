Hyman provided a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

Hyman helped out on a Leon Draisaitl goal in the third period that prevented the Oilers from being shut out. This was Hyman's second assist in the last five games, a downturn on offense that followed a five-game point streak. The veteran winger is up to 49 points (nine on the power play), 186 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-10 rating through 68 appearances.