Hyman scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

The veteran winger picked up his first goal, and first power-play point, of the season in somewhat fluky fashion, as Leon Draisaitl's pass to the front of the net glanced off Hyman's skate and got past Joey Daccord. Hyman missed the first five weeks of the season while completing his recovery from wrist surgery, and in seven games since his 2025-26 debut he's produced four points.