Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hyman has scored in five straight games, racking up six goals and an assist in that span. The 31-year-old's tally came late in the first period Monday to tie the game at 1-1. He's up to 38 goals, 57 points, 201 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 55 appearances this season. Hyman is a virtually automatic option for fantasy as long as he remains on the Oilers' top line.