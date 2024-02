Hyman scored a goal on four shots and went plus-5 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

Hyman has six goals and one assist over his last nine outings. He tallied at 12:55 of the third period Tuesday to help pad the Oilers' lead. The 31-year-old winger is up to 32 goals, 49 points, 175 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 48 appearances. His top-six role has kept him in a position to challenge for his second straight campaign at a point-per-game pace.