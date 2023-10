Hyman scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Hyman has gotten on the scoresheet in three of the Oilers' four games, compiling two goals and four assists. The winger started the contest on the second line, but occasionally replaced Evander Kane on the top line. Hyman has added 10 shots on goal, eight hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating, and his place in the top six is firm.