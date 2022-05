Hyman scored twice on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Flames in Game 1.

Both of Hyman's goals came from the left-wing side at sharp angles -- arguably, both tallies should have been stopped by Jacob Markstrom. The 29-year-old Hyman is up to four goals, two assists, 29 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-1 rating through eight playoff contests. He'll continue to play in a top-six role with power-play time throughout the postseason.