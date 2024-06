Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Hyman finished the Western Conference Finlas with three goals and two assists over six games. He continues to be a force on the top line and first power-play unit with 14 goals, 18 points and 76 shots on net through 18 playoff contests. Five of Hyman's goals have come with the man advantage.