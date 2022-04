Hyman notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Hyman has gone six games without a goal, but he's put up three assists and 13 shots on net in that span. The winger is at the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. He's earned 24 goals, 26 assists, 188 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-9 rating in 69 appearances.