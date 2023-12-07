Hyman scored three goals on seven shots, went plus-4 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Hyman tallied twice in the first period and then completed the hat trick in the third. This was his second hat trick of the season and the third of his career. The winger has multiple points in four of his last five outings, racking up seven goals and four assists in that span. He's got 15 tallies, 26 points, 78 shots, 20 hits and a plus-6 rating through 22 appearances this season, playing mainly on the top line.