Hyman had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

After being held scoreless against the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, Hyman came out firing with six shots on Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon. He was rewarded when he assisted on Connor McDavid's game-tying breakaway goal in the third period and finally added his own goal on a hard snap shot to take a 2-1 lead for the Oilers. Hyman has nine points in his last five games and is tied for fourth in the NHL with 26 goals.