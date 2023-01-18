Hyman scored a goal on two shots, added two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Hyman logged his third multi-point effort through eight games in January. The 30-year-old got a fortunate bounce on his goal, as a Kraken player poke-checked it into his own net. Hyman has produced 21 goals, 50 points, 175 shots on net, 50 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 45 contests. His role in the top six remains extremely secure -- while Evander Kane (wrist) is back in action, Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed) won't be back until after the All-Star break.