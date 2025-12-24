Hyman scored a goal on six shots and added a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

This was Hyman's second multi-point effort in a row and his fourth such performance of the last eight games. The 33-year-old winger's return to the lineup in mid-November started out quiet, but he's been working at a high pace in December. Overall, he's up to 10 goals, nine assists, eight power-play points, 52 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances.