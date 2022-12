Hyman scored twice on the power play, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Hyman earned his third multi-goal effort of the season. He's been a big factor on the power play in December, netting five of his eight goals this month with the man advantage. For the season, the 30-year-old winger is up to 17 tallies, 40 points (14 on the power play), 138 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-6 rating through 36 contests.