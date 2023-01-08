Hyman scored a pair of power-play goal on nine shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Hyman scored a goal in each of the first two periods. His nine shots were more than double that of the next closest teammate -- Connor McDavid had four. Hyman is up to 20 goals on the year, with 11 of them coming over his last 13 contests. The 30-year-old winger has added 24 assists, 157 shots, 16 PIM, 45 hits and a plus-4 rating through 40 contests. He's earned 17 of his 44 points on the power play.