Hyman scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

Hyman scored midway through the first period after setting up Ryan McLeod's goal a minute in. The goal was Hyman's eighth in December and his 20th of the campaign, making him the sixth player in the league to score 20 times this season. The winger is up to 33 points, 117 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 31 outings as a stable scorer in the Oilers' top six.