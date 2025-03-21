Hyman scored a goal on five shots, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Hyman has four points, 13 shots and a plus-6 rating over two contests since he moved past an undisclosed injury that cost him one game. The 32-year-old winger could be leaned on more if Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body) are out for Saturday's game versus the Kraken. Hyman is up to 25 goals, 41 points, 184 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-16 rating across 63 appearances, but that's less than half of his 54-goal showing in the 2023-24 regular season as he's been hit hard by regression this year.