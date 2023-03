Hyman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Hyman was excellent in his return from a two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. He'd been limited to one helper over five games prior to his injury. The winger reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career, and he's added 44 helpers, 240 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-14 rating through 67 outings.