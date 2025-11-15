Hyman (wrist) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup against Carolina on Saturday, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports.

After missing the first 19 games, Hyman will make his season debut on Edmonton's top line alongside Connor McDavid and Matthew Savoie. The 33-year-old Hyman will also probably see time on the first power-play unit. He generated 27 goals, 44 points, 210 shots on net and 59 hits across 73 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.