Hyman (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Seattle, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Hyman, who sat out the past two games, has produced 29 goals, 72 points, 239 shots on net and 63 hits in 66 contests this campaign. He is slated to play alongside Connor McDavid and Evander Kane. Hyman has racked up three goals and seven points in three outings versus the Kraken this campaign.