Hyman logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Hyman has produced six goals and seven helpers through 11 games in December, though it's been five contests since his last multi-point effort. He remains a sneaky-good winger in fantasy since he's seeing top line minutes and usage in all situations. The 30-year-old has 15 tallies, 21 helpers, 134 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances.