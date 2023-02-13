Hyman notched a power-play assist, seven shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Hyman has three points and a minus-1 rating across four games since the All-Star break. This was a tough one for the winger and his team in general, as the Canadiens took control early and solidified their lead with a strong third period. The 30-year-old is up to 63 points (20 on the power play), 207 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-15 rating through 53 outings overall.