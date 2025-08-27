Hyman (wrist) is continuing his recovery from surgery and doesn't expect the process to last much longer, according to the team Wednesday.

Hyman sustained a wrist injury and underwent surgery in late May. He described it as a long rehab but also expressed optimism that he is near the end of the process. The winger doesn't have a solid timeline for his return and may still miss part or all of training camp, but he is with the rest of Team Canada's Olympic orientation camp group this week in Calgary. It's unclear if he is taking part in any on-ice activities.