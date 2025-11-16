Hyman logged an assist, two shots on goal and 11 hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

It's fair to say Hyman was amped up for his return from a wrist injury. The rest of the Oilers totaled just 14 hits as a group, while Hyman was a physical force in his 23:10 of ice time. He's right back on the top line and first power-play unit, so he's in a position to succeed and provide the spark the Oilers have been missing so far. Matt Savoie and Andrew Mangiapane are the most likely players to see their ice time slip now that Hyman is healthy.