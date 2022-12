Hyman scored a power-play goal on five shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Hyman had racked up nine assists and 42 shots during a nine-game goalless stretch, which he ended in the first period Monday. Unfortunately for the Oilers, he was the only player to solve Marc-Andre Fleury in the low-scoring loss. Hyman is up to 10 tallies, 29 points (nine on the power play), 106 shots, 34 hits and a plus-4 rating through 28 contests. He's gotten on the scoresheet in his last seven outings.